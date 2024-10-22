Victoria International Container Terminal welcomes enhanced Wallaby Service

Fully automated container terminal Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT), which is International Container Terminal Services Inc. (ICTSI)’s business unit in the Port of Melbourne, Australia, received the inaugural call of the enhanced Wallaby service last September.

Operated by Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC), the Wallaby service offers a faster and more direct connection between Australia, New Zealand and North Asia to provide customers with improved reliability and efficiency.

The revised port rotation provides coverage of New Zealand ports, including Bluff, and a seamless connection to MSC’s global network via the shipping line’s main hubs in Hong Kong, Yantian, Shanghai and Ningbo.

The full port rotation is as follows: Hong Kong–Yantian–Xiamen–Shanghai–Ningbo Sydney–Melbourne–Auckland–Bluff– Lyttelton–Wellington–Napier–Tauranga– Melbourne–Brisbane–Hong Kong.

Key port of call

“We are honored that MSC has chosen VICT as a key port of call for the Wallaby service,” said Bruno Porchietto, VICT chief executive officer.

“This service highlights our capability to handle growing volume and further solidifies VICT’s position as a leading container terminal in Australia,” he added.

The inaugural call of the Wallaby service was marked by the arrival of the vessel MSC Eleni. The service is expected to turn in 10 weeks and will deploy 10 ships of 2,700 to 5,000 TEU capacity. The MSC Eleni made its second call to VICT last 13 October as part of its northbound trip.

World-class services

The addition of the Wallaby service to VICT’s portfolio underscores the terminal’s commitment to provide world-class services.

VICT is steadfast in investing in infrastructure and technology to ensure safe, transparent and seamless cargo movement.

Victoria International Container Terminal in Melbourne, Australia is a fully-automated container terminal capable of servicing the largest existing and next-class vessels on trade. Operational since 2017, it is a subsidiary of International Container Terminal Services Inc.

ICTSI

Headquartered and established in 1988 in Manila, Philippines, International Container Terminal Services Inc. is in the business of port development, management and operations.

Independent with no shipping or consignee-related interests, ICTSI works and transacts transparently with all stakeholders of the supply chain.

It’s portfolio of terminals and projects are located in developed and emerging market economies in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa.