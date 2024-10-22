Underwater timekeeping classic reimagined

Revered Japanese watchmaking brand Seiko draws from its rich archives to introduce a reinterpretation of the iconic 1968 diver’s watch from the Marinemaster collection: the Seiko Prospex Marinemaster 1968 Heritage Diver’s Watch.

Seiko began creating divers’ watches in 1965. By 1968, the brand solidified its reputation for underwater timekeeping technology with a high-beat, 300-meter water-resistant diver’s watch. Today, Seiko continues to honor this heritage by introducing two new Marinemaster models that uphold the tradition of excellence in diving watch craftsmanship.

With over five decades of innovation and endurance behind it, the new Seiko Marinemaster watches are built for adventure, exploration and reliability — key themes in the life of professional divers and marine adventurers.

The Seiko Prospex Marinemaster 1968 Heritage Diver’s Watch, available in two models, the SLA077 with a white dial and the SLA079 with a black dial, reflects the brand’s commitment to precision, durability, and resilience.

Both models are equipped with Caliber 8L35 automatic movement, engineered specifically for divers to ensure high accuracy even under immense water pressure. The high-contrast dials, robust Lumibrite coatings on the indexes and hands, and scratch-resistant, dual-curved sapphire crystals ensure that the timepiece remains legible and functional in low-light conditions under the sea.

With an improved knurled bezel and crown for enhanced grip, divers can easily handle the watch even when wearing gloves. The unique case construction further reinforces durability, for easier maintenance and ensuring long-term performance, crucial for those who rely on the timepiece in extreme conditions.

For today’s professional and recreational divers, time is more than a measure — it’s a vital tool for survival and discovery.