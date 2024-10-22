The Lake Hotel Tagaytay, in guests' own words

Very nice rooms, breathtaking view

Among the many reviews that The Lake Hotel Tagaytay received in the past couple of months were for its amenities, with guests praising the spacious rooms as well as the breathtaking view. For instance, Klook user Charmaine, in her review dated 21 August 2024, highlighted the "very nice rooms" saying that the room she and his one companion got was big enough for a family, complete with high-end toiletries, and a large bathroom with a long table and cold and hot water available.

Canadian tourist David, another Agoda user, posted a review on Sept. 14, 2024, saying that he had a wonderful time as the staff was very helpful, and that he still got a nice view of the lake even though the room he reserved wasn't advertised as a "lake view" room.

Trip Advisor user Larry P., in his review dated 18 September 2024, also cited the great view and the nice rooms that the hotel has. He also praised the concierge, saying that they went above and beyond to make his stay great.