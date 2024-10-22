The Lake Hotel Tagaytay, in guests' own words

The Lake Hotel Tagaytay offers a comfortable stay with a range of rooms, amenities, dining options, and a scenic location overlooking Taal Lake and Taal Volcano. This combination has made it a favorite among guests, as reflected in the positive reviews on Agoda, Trip Advisor, and Klook. Here's a quick glimpse of what guests are saying about their experience at The Lake Hotel Tagaytay.
Among the many reviews that The Lake Hotel Tagaytay received in the past couple of months were for its amenities, with guests praising the spacious rooms as well as the breathtaking view. For instance, Klook user Charmaine, in her review dated 21 August 2024, highlighted the "very nice rooms" saying that the room she and his one companion got was big enough for a family, complete with high-end toiletries, and a large bathroom with a long table and cold and hot water available.
Canadian tourist David, another Agoda user, posted a review on Sept. 14, 2024, saying that he had a wonderful time as the staff was very helpful, and that he still got a nice view of the lake even though the room he reserved wasn't advertised as a "lake view" room.
Trip Advisor user Larry P., in his review dated 18 September 2024, also cited the great view and the nice rooms that the hotel has. He also praised the concierge, saying that they went above and beyond to make his stay great.
Another part of The Lake Hotel Tagaytay experience commonly praised by guests is the food, particularly the breakfast buffet. Agoda user Andrea, in her review dated 17 September 2024, commented on her breakfast buffet experience, saying the food is good and the pianist made the dining experience even more enjoyable.
Trip Advisor user Marlene M. wrote a review on 3 September, 2024, also praising the hotel's food, saying that she loved the fruit shake and "freshly made" ube ensaymada and added that she'll "definitely recommend this place" to her friends, colleagues, and family.
Just like Agoda user Andrea, Agoda user Harold, in his review dated 23 September 2024, said he enjoyed his breakfast experience and that "the piano player was a delight." He also said that while the hotel is not 5-star rated, the price was still worth it.