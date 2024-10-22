Team effort lifts Spin Doctors past Griffins

SANTA ROSA CITY — Savouge delivered an emphatic performance, booking a 25-16, 25-23, 25-16 victory over VNS to grab a share of early lead in the Spikers’ Turf Invitational Conference on Tuesday at the Santa Rosa Sports Complex here.

It was an all-around team effort for the Spin Doctors as 10 different players contributed at least two points in their quick, one-hour, 17-minute triumph over the youthful VNS side.

“I always tell the players to do it one step at a time,” said Savouge head coach Sydney Calderon, whose wards matched the Ultras’ strong start in the season-ending conference.

“Whoever we play against, let’s do our best. Let’s just stay focused and not think of the ranking first.”

Lorenz Señoron and Norwel Sanama led the offensive charge for the Spin Doctors, scoring nine points each, while Giles Torres and Louis Gamban contributed with eight and seven markers, respectively.

Vince Imperial orchestrated the offense with 12 excellent sets while adding two points, and Rikko Marmeto stood out defensively with 13 excellent receptions for the Spin Doctors, who sizzled early when they posted with a five-set victory over Martelli Meats in their first game.

“We worked hard fore our win today. It was a team effort. Everybody contributed. As you can see, all of the players were able to play,” said Calderon, whose wards will face a tough test when they battle powerhouse Cignal HD Spikers on Friday at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City.