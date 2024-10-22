Taking high road during elections

With the approaching election season, the Department of Justice (DoJ) is finding itself at the center of political noise. Not surprisingly, political opponents are throwing below-the-belt accusations and tirades, seeking to tarnish reputations and sidetrack key government figures. However, the need to remain focused on the real goals, reforms, and operations of the DoJ has never been more urgent. The stakes are too high, and the work at hand too critical, to be derailed by political gamesmanship.

The DoJ has a clear mandate: To uphold the rule of law, ensure justice is delivered swiftly and fairly, and implement long-needed reforms in the justice system. These responsibilities require the full attention of the Secretary of Justice, whose leadership is vital to ensuring the efficient functioning of the agency.

Secretary Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla, known for his work ethic and unyielding dedication to the job, cannot afford to be distracted by politically motivated attacks. Every second of his time can be used to improve the administration of justice —whether that means accelerating case resolutions, ensuring better access to legal services, or enhancing coordination with other government agencies in the fight against crime, corruption, and human trafficking.

Political rhetoric can be exhausting, especially during an election year where every statement is scrutinized and every action can be twisted for political gain. But this is where leadership is tested.

Knowing Secretary Remulla’s track record, we can expect him to rise above the noise and continue his work with integrity and focus. This is second nature to him. Throughout his career, he has been known to maintain a steady course, even when confronted by adversity or unfair criticism.

What is critical now is for everyone within the DoJ and the public at large to not fall into the election fever trap. The temptation to get caught up in the heat of political discourse is high, but it’s important to remember the bigger picture: delivering swift and equitable justice to all Filipinos.

The reforms initiated by the DoJ, particularly in expediting court proceedings, improving prison conditions, and advancing human rights, must remain on course. These are not just promises — they are concrete steps toward a better, more just society.

At the end of the day, the measure of success will not be found in political victories but in the strength of the institutions that outlast political terms. The DoJ must continue its work, uninterrupted and focused, for the benefit of the Filipino people.

Secretary Remulla is well-equipped to steer the department through the turbulence, and we, as citizens, must support the unwavering pursuit of justice over political noise.