Taduran enters crucial phase of buildup

Exactly a month before he fights on foreign land, Pedro Taduran has entered the most vital stage of his buildup for the first defense of the International Boxing Federation (IBF) minimumweight crown.

“I am closely monitoring the gradual drop in my weight,” said Taduran, who risks the IBF 105-lb crown against Chinese knockout sensation Zhu Dianxing on 23 November at Maison Glad in Jeju, Korea.

Apart from the weight, Taduran has also ramped up his sparring by tapping Lucas Bendiama and Melvin Mananquil thrice weekly at the Elorde Sports Center in Sucat, Parañaque, under the watchful eyes of Carl Peñalosa Jr.

“I am excited,” said Taduran, whose number of sparring rounds is on a rapid rise given the proximity of the fight that will be staged by Vietnam-based Korean promotional outfit Cocky Buffalo Promotions in coordination with VSP Promotions, Elorde Boxing and Sean Gibbons of MP Promotions and Viva Promotions.

Taduran had won the title last July when he mauled the previously undefeated Ginjiro Shigeoka in an intense showdown Otsu City, Japan.

Referee Steve Willis put a stop to the carnage in the ninth round with Shigeoka left battered and bruised from Taduran’s non-stop pounding right from the opening bell.

The victory raised Taduran’s win-loss-draw mark to 17-4-1 with 13 knockouts and it also made him an IBF titlist for the second time.

His first reign began in September 2019 and it lasted until February 2021 but it only featured one defense — a draw against Mexican Daniel Valladares in February 2020.

Then Covid hit and the Bicol-born puncher had to wait a full year before returning to the ring.

In a defense against compatriot Rene Mark Cuarto, Taduran lost on points and in the rematch, he likewise dropped a technical decision.

Now that he is in his second tenure as champion, Taduran doesn’t have any plans of handing the championship to anybody on a silver platter.

And that includes Zhu, who comes into his first world title shot with a 14-1-0 card with 12 knockouts.