SM’s footprint in Clark: a bustling gateway to the north

PASAY CITY, Philippines, 17 October 2024 — The SM group’s integrated and strategically located properties in Central Luzon’s Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone—SM City Clark, SM Offices, National University, SMX Convention Center and Park Inn by Radisson Clark all located within a complex, serve as economic and cultural hubs, complementing Clark’s rapid development as a gateway to the north.

The transformation of Central Luzon’s Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone in Pampanga continues to provide an alternative in addressing the rapid urbanization in Metro Manila. Clark’s evolution into a gateway destination for business and lifestyle is driven by strategic infrastructure development, a thriving tourism sector, and public-private partnerships further contributing to its growth.

“This region has steadily grown and is becoming a hub for growth,” said SM Supermalls President Steven Tan. “That’s why in recent years, we have supported that growth through our integrated properties to help spur economic activity for the benefit of communities where we operate.”

From its initial foray into the Freeport in 2006, available jobs across the different SM properties in the area now contributes over 20% of the total jobs out of the 138,000 individuals currently employed in Clark. In SM Offices alone, there are over 22,000 jobs across all current 10 office towers in addition to the 5,000 mall tenants in SM City Clark.