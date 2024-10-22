SM’s footprint in Clark: a bustling gateway to the north

PASAY CITY, Philippines, 17 October 2024 — The SM group’s integrated and strategically located properties in Central Luzon’s Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone—SM City Clark, SM Offices, National University, SMX Convention Center and Park Inn by Radisson Clark all located within a complex, serve as economic and cultural hubs, complementing Clark’s rapid development as a gateway to the north.
The transformation of Central Luzon’s Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone in Pampanga continues to provide an alternative in addressing the rapid urbanization in Metro Manila. Clark’s evolution into a gateway destination for business and lifestyle is driven by strategic infrastructure development, a thriving tourism sector, and public-private partnerships further contributing to its growth.
“This region has steadily grown and is becoming a hub for growth,” said SM Supermalls President Steven Tan. “That’s why in recent years, we have supported that growth through our integrated properties to help spur economic activity for the benefit of communities where we operate.”
From its initial foray into the Freeport in 2006, available jobs across the different SM properties in the area now contributes over 20% of the total jobs out of the 138,000 individuals currently employed in Clark. In SM Offices alone, there are over 22,000 jobs across all current 10 office towers in addition to the 5,000 mall tenants in SM City Clark.
SM’s presence in Clark has evolved in accordance to the needs of the community, bringing access to quality education, and the promotion of tourism and local heritage through its integrated property development approach.
“The impact of SM in terms of integrating economic activity and investments has been consistent,” a representative from the Clark Development Corporation (CDC) said.
In 2023, SM City Clark ranked among the top five revenue generators, contributing 6% to CDC's total revenues.
The complex’s proximity to Clark International Airport, the Subic-Clark-Tarlac Expressway (SCTEX), and soon the North-South Commuter Railway (NSCR) is anticipated to boost mobility and access to and from different northern regions.
Empowering local talent
Local homegrown businesses like women’s accessories brand Malanne of Ms. Jo-Ann “Anne” Emperado-Macababat had the opportunity to join the SM StartUp Market as one of its pioneer brands.
Starting with just 10 earring designs at SM City Clark, Malanne has now expanded to over 300 designs and six locations across different SM Supermalls, including SM Mall of Asia, SM City Fairview, SM City Bicutan, SM City Sucat, and SM Store Makati.
One of the earliest local entrepreneurs that SM partnered with in Clark is perfume brand Prescripto founded by Mr. Marnie Alcantara back in 2006. What started with a handful of bottles sold to friends quickly grew to an enduring business with over 65 branches nationwide.
In an earlier interview, Mr. Alcantara recalled how it was just his brother him who managed their first stall.
“Hindi naman kami businessman paano kami maa-approve,” he remembered. “Still, SM gave us that chance.” (We weren’t businessmen so, how can we be accepted? But still, SM gave us that chance.)
Expanding horizons
SM's integrated property in Clark is set to strengthen its links within and beyond the city with the construction of a multimodal transport terminal which began in September this year.
The transport terminal is seen to improve public access to and from Clark, particularly in anticipation of the NSCR station's completion, which will connect to the mall.
The multimodal terminal will not only connect to the train but will also accommodate bus routes going farther north, and other upcoming routes that can converge in Clark. It will also connect to SM City Clark’s Sky Line, making access within a 5-10-minute walk.
“By building a vibrant transport hub, SM aims to create a connection between Metro Manila and other cities in the northern region to promote local trade, tourism with Pampanga as a key destination,” Mr. Tan added.
SM Hotels and Conventions Corp. (SMHCC) is also set to expand its Clark portfolio, including SMX Convention Center and Park Inn. Park Inn has said there are plans to add more hotels to the complex over the next five years.