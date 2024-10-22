SCUTTLEBUTT

MRT3 crooks infect JICA

A price fixing incident should be looked into after the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) admitted that an employee leaked cost estimates and work details to a Tokyo-based construction consulting firm before the bidding for a Japanese government-supported project.

The subject of the leak was a railroad project of a joint venture that included the consulting firm after a “competitive” bidding process in 2019.

JICA said the leak of confidential information concerned an improvement project of the Metro Rail Transit (MRT) Line 3 that was connected to a yen loan of about $255.5 million agreed upon between the Philippine and Japanese governments.

The JICA employee was suspected of leaking the estimates and the work plans prepared by the Philippine government to the consulting firm several times via email before the bidding stage.

JICA said the employee’s excuse when investigated for the information leak was “the need to expedite the project.”

The agency said it took disciplinary measures “because the employee leaked confidential information related to procurement procedures.”

The practice is suspiciously similar to the bid rigging that is common with government contracts.

The government must do its part in stamping out the corrupt practice by tagging those who were part of the bid-rigging syndicate that involved the JICA staffer.