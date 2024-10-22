SC grants workers' groups' motion to intervene in PhilHealth fund transfer case

The Supreme Court (SC) has granted the motion of the Federation of Free Workers (FFW) and NAGKAISA Labor Coalition leaders to intervene in a petition filed by Atty. Sonny Matula questioning the ₱89.9 billion transfer from PhilHealth to National Treasury.

In a resolution dated 8 October, 2024 and received by the intervenors on 22 October, the SC granted the motion challenging the legality of the ₱89.9 billion transfer from the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (PhilHealth) to the National Treasury.

The petition raises concerns over the legality and constitutionality of the fund transfer, emphasizing its potential to severely undermine the financial integrity of PhilHealth. It argues that such a move threatens the ability of the state health insurer to provide essential healthcare services to millions of Filipino workers and their families.

The FFW and NAGKAISA labor coalition leaders, who have long advocated for the protection of workers’ rights and social services, sought to intervene in the case to ensure that workers’ concerns are adequately represented in the legal proceedings. They believe the transfer jeopardizes the sustainability of the PhilHealth system, which is a vital lifeline for many laborers across the country.

The Supreme Court’s decision to allow the intervention marks a significant step forward in the ongoing efforts to protect public healthcare funds and ensure accountability and transparency in their management.