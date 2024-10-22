Remulla recommends reducing police generals to 25

Interior Secretary Juanito Victor "Jonvic" Remulla III made a recommendation to President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. to reduce the number of generals currently serving in the Philippine National Police (PNP).

This is part of Remulla's plans to reform the PNP.

"I think we have 133 generals, I'd like to whittle it down to 25 to flatten the organization," he said.

Remulla explained that currently there are police generals that do not have a command or personnel serving under them.

"There are a lot of generals now without commands. If you look at it, we have APC – Area Police Command that do not have personnel under them so we have areas with redundancies that we have to trim down," he said.

Remulla clarified that some of the generals who will not make the cut will not be demoted.

Demoralization within PNP ranks?

When asked if this move will demoralize the ranks within the police force, Remulla said the possibilities are slim.

"I don't think so. They’re also soldiers… they follow orders and we’ll see," he added.

He further explained that while these are his priorities in the DILG, they are still recommendations pending the approval of the Chief Executive.

Meanwhile, the DILG is working with the University of the Philippines College of Public Administration in studying how to implement police reforms.

Remulla took the helm of the DILG on 9 October. Among his marching orders from the President is to make recommendations for reform of the national police force.