Redefining skincare one gentle step at a time

Maintaining proper skincare might seem like an endless pursuit of the ideal appearance, particularly when breakouts and pimples appear out of the blue. Sometimes, you need to get back to basics to achieve the healthy skin you desire. That’s exactly what acne survivor and OG blogger Camille Co is doing with her new skincare line, CKIN Collective, which debuted at Chef Jessie Restaurant on 16 October.

Camille’s three-step skincare regimen, inspired by her own struggles with acne, focuses on simplicity. The line features gentle products designed to calm acne-prone skin and fortify its barrier -- no wild 12-step skincare routines here.

If you’ve been following Camille since the beginning of her blog, you know her skincare journey hasn’t been easy, and she has been quite open about it on her social media and vlogs.