Redefining skincare one gentle step at a time

Maintaining proper skincare might seem like an endless pursuit of the ideal appearance, particularly when breakouts and pimples appear out of the blue. Sometimes, you need to get back to basics to achieve the healthy skin you desire. That’s exactly what acne survivor and OG blogger Camille Co is doing with her new skincare line, CKIN Collective, which debuted at Chef Jessie Restaurant on 16 October.
Camille’s three-step skincare regimen, inspired by her own struggles with acne, focuses on simplicity. The line features gentle products designed to calm acne-prone skin and fortify its barrier -- no wild 12-step skincare routines here.
If you’ve been following Camille since the beginning of her blog, you know her skincare journey hasn’t been easy, and she has been quite open about it on her social media and vlogs.
In Camille’s words, “Acne affects more than just the skin. It takes a toll on daily life, self-esteem and can lead to spiraling anxiety. It’s a journey that I don’t want anyone to go through alone. I founded CKIN to help us bring ‘care’ back into our skincare routine -- to help us look at ourselves and our skin differently, to stop criticizing and start caring for ourselves instead.”
“Skinfulness,” the foundation of CKIN Collective, is the idea of approaching skincare from a holistic perspective, balancing products, lifestyle, nutrition and self-care. Dr. Katerina Steventon, one of the innovators of this approach, stated, “Skinfulness means looking at skincare through a holistic lens -- recognizing the deep connections between skin, body and mind.”
This is the Skinfulness Daily Self-Care Kit, which consists of three basic products: a gel cleanser, a toner essence and a moisturizer.
By using this simple practice, you can rid yourself of overload and set your skin up to be healthy, strong and less sensitive to things that cause acne. Hence, less is more when it comes to skincare, whether you’re trying to clear up acne or simply looking to simplify your routine. Self-care begins with treating your skin with kindness.