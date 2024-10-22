Rajoman draws them all

The scene felt like a reunion, with people from different phases of your life (even childhood) and those you hadn’t seen in a while. There was a lot of eye candy that was fun to watch, not just faces in the crowd. VIPs, special guests and clients came dressed in Rajo Laurel. To have missed it would have been a major FOMO (fear of missing out) moment. The stunning 50-piece collection propelled the parameters of style for men to a major upgrade — a contemporary take on menswear that signals the future of Philippine fashion.