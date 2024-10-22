Quiboloy attends Senate hearing today

Religious leader Apollo Quiboloy is set to attend Wednesday’s Senate hearing into his alleged crimes after Senator Risa Hontiveros secured the approval of the courts that have jurisdiction over him.

In a court order, acting presiding Judge Reinalda Estacio-Montesa of Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 159 approved Hontiveros’s request to allow Quiboloy and his co-accused to appear before the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality’s hearing today.

Quiboloy and his co-accused Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Ingrid Canada, Paulene Canada and Sylvia Cenames face qualified human trafficking charges which are nonbailable.

Montesa rejected Quiboloy’s lawyer, Israelito Torreon’s, opposition to his client attending the Senate probe, after he questioned Congress’s power to compel witnesses’ attendance, especially when the individual in question is already in custody and facing charges.

“At the outset, the court recognizes the inherent power of the legislative department to conduct inquiries in aid of legislation which is enshrined in Article VI, Section 21 of the 1987 Constitution,” the order read.

The presiding judge also cited the case of Sabio v. Gordon, where the court stated that “even if a case is still pending final adjudication by the court, still, such circumstance would not bar the continuance of the committee investigation.”

“Wherefore, viewed from the foregoing, the letter-request to allow the appearance of the accused before the public hearing of the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality on 23 October 2024 at 10 a.m. is hereby granted,” the court said.