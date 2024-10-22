PNP declares Makati hotpot gunner "undesirable"

The Chinese suspect in the fatal shooting of a countryman at a hotpot restaurant in Makati City is an undesirable alien involved in other criminal cases, according to the Philippine National Police (PNP).

In a press conference at Camp Crame, PNP spokesperson BGen. Jean Fajardo revealed that authorities discovered the suspect's passport had been canceled and that he had a history of criminal activities, including carnapping in 2022.

“It appears na undesirable alien po ito. In fact, na-cancel na po yung passport nito (It appears the suspect is an undesirable alien. In fact, the suspect’s passport has already been canceled),” Fajardo said.

Fajardo also mentioned that the suspect had more cases in China. "This suspect was previously involved in carnapping sometime in 2022. A case was filed, but the suspect was released on bail. Based on operational research, it appears that the suspect already has a record in China of being involved in other cases,” she added.

The fatal shooting occurred last Thursday when a 29-year-old Chinese man was shot by another Chinese national in a hotpot restaurant in Makati City during a business-related altercation.

Fajardo confirmed that the two Chinese nationals were business partners. CCTV footage showed the suspect firing four shots at the victim at close range, hitting him in the hand, arm, and chest.