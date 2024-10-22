Phl, Lao PDR eyes intensifying agri-collaboration

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, Jr., recently met with Lao PDR’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Linkham Douangsavanh, at the Food and Agriculture Organization's headquarters to discuss enhancing the two Southeast Asian nations agricultural cooperation.



During the bilateral meeting, the agriculture ministers tackled a proposed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) improving the ASEAN region's food security and promoting sustainable agricultural development.



Laurel said the proposed agreement is pivotal in strengthening agricultural cooperation with the country's ASEAN partner, providing a framework for collaboration on various farming issues.



In a statement on Tuesday, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said the MoU outlines key initiatives, including technology and knowledge sharing, ASEAN food security promotion, value chain improvement, and sustainable water management.



Similarly, both countries will focus on research and development of agricultural challenges, climate change mitigation: developing strategies, pest management, and agri-food trade promotion.



“The proposed agreement signals a commitment to fostering resilient agricultural sectors in both countries, ultimately aiming for a more secure and sustainable food future in the region,” DA said.

