Phl, Lao PDR eye closer agri cooperation

Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel Jr. met recently with Lao PDR’s Minister of Agriculture and Forestry, Linkham Douangsavanh, at the Food and Agriculture Organization’s headquarters to discuss enhancing agricultural cooperation between the two Southeast Asian nations.

During the bilateral meeting, the agriculture ministers tackled a proposed memorandum of understanding to improve food security and promote sustainable agricultural development in the ASEAN region.

Laurel said the agreement will be pivotal in strengthening agricultural cooperation and provide a framework for collaboration on various farming issues.