Philippine Thespian Talent Joaquin Valdes Stars in the West

The country’s very own thespian and now West End theater actor and singer, Joaquin Pedro Valdes, has been actively bringing various characters to life on stage since moving to London in 2020.
Since his relocation, he has starred in numerous productions, including “Heathers The Musical”, “Vanara: The Legend,” “Fanny & Stella,” “The Lion King," “The King and I," and “Miss Saigon.”
Among his notable roles, Joaquin considers his breakout performance as Light Yagami in “Death Note” to be significant, as it was directly offered to him by the musical’s director. “Death Note” was staged in 2023 and originated as a popular anime series in 2006.
“My breakout role, I think, actually, that would have to be 'Death Note'. I think 'Death Note' was the biggest role that I was offered straight, and it really kind of put me on the map,” he said.
Prior to playing Light, Joaquin participated in the world premieres of the musicals “Then, Now & Next” as Stephen Hayes and “Killing the Cat,” where he portrayed Conor.
However, behind Joaquin's flourishing career as a theater actor lie the challenges he faced as a foreigner and a budding artist in the West.
“I started out there from scratch. I was in the ensemble. I was working my way up. And I think the industry there is so competitive, because the UK, and particularly London, is like the mecca of performance arts,” the actor stated.
Meanwhile, Joaquin believes that being Filipino did not hinder his dreams in the United Kingdom; instead, he embraces the unique qualities of Filipinos that make him stand out and fit perfectly into destined roles.
“I might not be the tallest in the room. I might not be the most handsome in the room. But then, it doesn't matter. Just be who you are, and that's what they want to see,” he said.
Moreover, there’s much more in store for Joaquin, with an upcoming musical based on a beloved series set to bless audiences soon. This musical, launched on Broadway in 2019, is finally making its UK and European debut, with Joaquin as one of its featured actors.
While Joaquin continues to audition and receive offers in the West, he remains rooted in his Filipino heritage, stating, “Ever since I was in the Philippines, the deeper I fell in love with the craft of theater and acting, the less I really cared about the pursuit of glory.”
Although nothing is planned yet, he hopes to stage a show in the Philippines soon, provided it meets the standards and scale of his performances in London.
He added, “The opportunity to breathe life into and give voice to different characters on stage doesn't come often, and I am forever grateful to the people who trusted me with such roles and the ones with whom I shaped them.”