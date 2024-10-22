Philippine Thespian Talent Joaquin Valdes Stars in the West

The country’s very own thespian and now West End theater actor and singer, Joaquin Pedro Valdes, has been actively bringing various characters to life on stage since moving to London in 2020.

Since his relocation, he has starred in numerous productions, including “Heathers The Musical”, “Vanara: The Legend,” “Fanny & Stella,” “The Lion King," “The King and I," and “Miss Saigon.”

Among his notable roles, Joaquin considers his breakout performance as Light Yagami in “Death Note” to be significant, as it was directly offered to him by the musical’s director. “Death Note” was staged in 2023 and originated as a popular anime series in 2006.