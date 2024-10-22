Petition vs ‘isnaberong taxi drivers’ sought

A group is seeking to file a petition before the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) addressing the perennial problem of “isnaberong taxi drivers” or snubbish cab drivers, particularly during the holiday season.

Lawyers for Consumers Safety and Protection (LCSP) volunteer lawyer Atty. Ariel Inton on Tuesday said that numerous taxi passengers will surely file complaints at the LTFRB offices as taxi drivers refuse to render service or convey passengers citing different reasons.

“If service is rendered, the fare would not be based on the meter but negotiated with the passengers,” Inton told DAILY TRIBUNE, referring to one of the modus operandi of “isnaberong taxi drivers.”

Another defense used by taxi drivers, according to Inton, is that their route is limited to Metro Manila, using this as an excuse to charge passengers exorbitant fees. Others claim they would be ticketed for operating outside their designated route.

To address these problems, the LCSP suggests that the LTFRB should come up with a memorandum order allowing metropolis taxis to operate within the territory of Mega Manila, which includes nearby areas of Rizal, Bulacan, Laguna, Cavite, and other nearby provinces that the board may include.

“The people’s lifestyle has drastically changed, so the concept of Metro Manila should be expanded at least for this purpose,” Inton said.

“Before, there were a handful of everyday commuters who traveled on a daily basis from nearby provinces to work or attend classes in Metro Manila. However, this is no longer true. Thousands are everyday travelers from nearby provinces to work in Metro Manila,” he added.

Inton stressed that the perennial “isnaberong taxi driver” problem is at its worst during the holiday season.

“While the LTFRB is not remiss in its duty to apprehend these erring drivers, the truth of the matter is that the problem has not been minimized, at least,” Inton said.