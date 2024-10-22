Pera shows Eala the door

Alex Eala’s run in the Guangzhou Open ended early after she got swept by Bernarda Pera of the United States, 0-6, 3-6, in the Round of 32 in China on Tuesday.

Eala battled for exactly an hour before falling to Pera in the tournament.

The 19-year-old netter got into the main draw after beating home bet Gao Xinyu last Sunday in the first qualifying round, 6-2, 6-7, 6-2.

She made the tournament proper after scoring a 6-2, 6-2 win over Elena Pridankina of Russia last Monday.

This is the third time the Rafael Nadal Academy graduate suffered an early exit in China after getting knocked out in the Round of 64 of the Wuhan Open following a 3-6, 1-6 loss to Kateřina Siniaková of Czech Republic on 8 October.

She also yielded to Priscilla Hon of Australia, 4-6, 3-6 loss in the first qualifying round of the Ningbo Open on 12 October.

This was also the same round the 19-year-old netter loss to Tatjana Maria of Germany, 3-6, 0-6, in last year’s edition of the Guangzhou Open.

Eala has yet to win a Women’s Tennis Assciation trophy in her professional career.