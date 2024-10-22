PBBM lauds FL Auxillary Vice Admiral Liza Araneta-Marcos

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Tuesday praised First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos for joining the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA), highlighting her commitment to environmental preservation.

“Allow me to recognize our First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, who recently joined the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary. This is not surprising because of her commitment to preserving our marine environment,” Marcos said in his remarks.

The First Lady officially joined the PCGA on 16 July, holding the rank of Auxiliary Vice Admiral.

Marcos also encouraged others to follow her example by joining the PCGA, noting that several prominent figures have already done so.

"May each of us also find it within us to be a member of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary. And I also see some of the prominent members who have joined the First Lady in becoming part of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary. Well done,” Marcos added.

The Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary is a voluntary, service-oriented organization that supports the Philippine Coast Guard in promoting maritime safety, preserving marine resources, and conducting search and rescue operations, among other maritime activities.