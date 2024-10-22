SUBSCRIBE NOW
PBBM lauds FL Auxillary Vice Admiral Liza Araneta-Marcos

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, Transport Secretary Jaime Bautista, and PCG Admiral Ronnie Gil Gavan wave from the bridge of the BRP Gabriela Silang. BRP Gabriela Silang (OPV-8301) is an offshore patrol vessel of the Philippine Coast Guard. She is the first offshore patrol vessel and currently, the second largest and most modern vessel of the Philippine Coast Guard.
President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Tuesday praised First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos for joining the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary (PCGA), highlighting her commitment to environmental preservation.

“Allow me to recognize our First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos, who recently joined the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary. This is not surprising because of her commitment to preserving our marine environment,” Marcos said in his remarks.

The First Lady officially joined the PCGA on 16 July, holding the rank of Auxiliary Vice Admiral.

Marcos also encouraged others to follow her example by joining the PCGA, noting that several prominent figures have already done so.

"May each of us also find it within us to be a member of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary. And I also see some of the prominent members who have joined the First Lady in becoming part of the Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary. Well done,” Marcos added.

The Philippine Coast Guard Auxiliary is a voluntary, service-oriented organization that supports the Philippine Coast Guard in promoting maritime safety, preserving marine resources, and conducting search and rescue operations, among other maritime activities.

