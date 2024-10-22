Pastor Wilde Almeda passes away

Jesus Miracle Crusade International Ministry (JMCIM) founder Pastor Wilde Almeda has passed away, his family confirmed.

Almeda died on 19 October. He was 89.

“While we grieve at this moment, we greatly rejoice and we take solace in knowing that our Dearest Papa has fulfilled his sweet longing to be with our loving God and Savior Dearest Jesus Christ,” his family wrote in a Facebook post.

Almeda’s family also asked for the public’s prayers.

Almeda founded JMCIM on 14 February 1975 as "The Jesus Church,” together with his wife, Lina C. Almeda, in Urduja Village, Novaliches, Quezon City.

JMCIM is a Oneness Pentecostal denomination in the country.