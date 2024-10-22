‘PADER’ backs PBBM

A newly formed multi-sectoral group, the People’s Alliance for Democracy and Reform (PADER ng Demokrasya), has expressed its unwavering support for President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his administration as it commended the president’s programs and initiatives aimed at bringing about positive change and fostering peace and progress in the country.

“Our great aspiration and duty in this historic unity is to strengthen our nation and fully support and defend the mandate of the people granted to our beloved President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Romualdez Marcos Jr. in ensuring a New Philippines for the bright future of the youth and Filipino people,” the group said in a statement.

The PADER ng Demokrasya stressed its strong belief in Marcos leadership, saying, “We express our strong and firm support for the leadership of PBBM. We believe that President Bongbong Marcos Jr. is the right leader with full dedication, sincerity, conviction, political will, and integrity to implement the critical programs for the betterment and development of the country. His guidance and leadership are crucial for the transformation and progress of the Philippines.”