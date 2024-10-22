Pacquiao to grace GenSan IP Games

The third and final leg of this year’s Indigenous Peoples Games will be staged on 26 October at the Acharon Sports Complex in General Santos City (GenSan), with the eight-division world boxing champion Manny Pacquiao gracing the showpiece.

Members from the indigenous people’s communities within the province of Sarangani and GenSan will gather in a two-day tilt showcasing 10 traditional sports namely Gamti (Pana), Fire Making, Kasing (Trompo), Skuya (Takbo), Kadang Kadang, Kmahung (Swimming Relay), Tug of War, Bangkaw (Spear Throw), Bayo sa Palay and Sudol.

Sarangani’s municipalities such as Alabel, Glan, Kiamba, Maasim, Maitum, Malapatan, Malungon and the host General Santos City will compose the line up of delegations.

Pacquiao, together with his brother and Sarangani Governor Rogelio and GenSan Mayor Lorelie, will welcome the delegates and officials from the Philippine Sports Commission such as Comm. Matthew “Fritz” Gaston, the assigned commissioner for the project, and Comm. Walter Francis Torres during its opening ceremony.

“We are certainly heartened by the all-out support of local people and officials for this event, that achieving our objective of promoting the traditional games of our indigenous people becomes easier,” said Comm. Gaston.

The IP Games — Mindanao will serve as the final leg of the IP Games this year, following the successful Visayas leg in Bago City, Negros Occidental last month.

The PSC has been organizing the IP Games since 2018 following the United Nations Educational and Scientific and Cultural Organization appeal for the preservation of the cultural heritage of the World.

Also present in the opening program will be the National Commission on Indigenous People Chairperson Jennifer Pia Sibug-Las.