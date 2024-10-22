OSG eyes legal action vs Chinese property owners

The Office of the Solicitor General (OSG) will review documents provided by the House Quad Committee that could lead to legal action against Chinese nationals accused of acquiring properties in the Philippines.

Solicitor General Menardo Guevarra yesterday outlined a three-step approach: document review, coordination with relevant government agencies, and potential legal action if sufficient evidence is found.

“We’ll review immediately the documents turned over to us by the Quadcom. Then we’ll engage with other government agencies for further evidence gathering and case build-up,” Guevara said.

“Once we have gathered sufficient evidence, we’ll commence the appropriate legal actions that may include civil forfeiture, reversion, escheat, cancellation of birth certificates, deportation and criminal/administrative complaints,” he said in a message to reporters.

The House Quadcom handed over the documents to OSG.

The committee has been looking into properties in Pampanga reportedly owned by Chinese nationals.

The properties, including warehouses that were inspected by the House Committee on Dangerous Drugs, were allegedly part of a broader land acquisition by Chinese individuals, prompting concerns about the legality of the purchases.

Surigao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Robert Ace Barbers, chair of the quad committee, noted the investigation uncovered evidence of Chinese nationals acquiring thousands of hectares of land in Pampanga.