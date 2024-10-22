No draft, no PVL stint for Robins-Hardy

Setter Alohi Robins-Hardy will have to go through the Rookie Draft if she wants to see action in the coming Premier Volleyball League (PVL) All-Filipino Conference set to begin on 9 November.

A league source told DAILY TRIBUNE that the Filipino-Hawaiian playmaker is not eligible to play in the country’s most prestigious women’s volleyball league even if a club signs her as a free agent.

“She would have to join the next draft and submit all the requirements including a Philippine passport or proof that she’s a Filipina,” the source said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

Robins-Hardy, who last suited up for Cignal in the defunct Philippine Superliga (PSL) four years ago, was reportedly seen visiting Farm Fresh during training, sparking speculations that she will join the Foxies for the extended AFC.

The 28-year-old was not in the lineup of the HD Spikers when they joined the then-newly-elevated pro league for the 2021 Open Conference Ilocos bubble. She failed to obtain a Philippine passport in time for the tournament.

According to the source, because her last playing status in the country was as an amateur, Robins-Hardy would need to undergo the draft procedure.

PVL Draft regulation states that draft applicants “are defined as all female volleyball players, who previously played collegiately, overseas, or in other leagues, but have never played in the PVL since the league’s status became professional back in 2021 until the 1st conference of 2024.”

Robins-Hardy did not declare for the first-ever Rookie Draft last July.

The 6-foot-3 Hawaii native joined the PSL back in 2019, playing for United VC alongside Kalei Mau in the Grand Prix.