NBA, Nike extend partnership deal

NEW YORK (AFP) — The National Basketball Association (NBA) and Women’s NBA announced a 12-year contract extension with global partner Nike Inc. through 2037 to provide uniforms, apparel, merchandising, marketing and content for the leagues.

The exclusive apparel extension comes on the eve of the start of the NBA’s 79th season and a day after the New York Liberty won the WNBA crown and also covers the developmental G-League.

“Nike is inextricably linked to basketball and has helped fuel the growth and innovation around our sport for decades,” NBA commissioner Adam Silver said.

“With an added focus on youth basketball, our expanded partnership will create even more opportunities for aspiring players to learn and compete at all levels and for fans of all ages to engage with the NBA and WNBA.”

The extension’s new content provisions include a greater commitment to youth basketball and a deeper investment in the WNBA plus a joint membership to deliver fans of both brands distinctive products, content and experiences.

“Nike has always been more than a league sponsor — we’re a strategic partner with an unwavering commitment to growing the game,” Elliott Hill, Nike Inc. president, said.

“Our collective power, global reach and genuine love for the game will only continue to create new pathways and opportunities for players and fans.”

The renewal follows an eight-year deal struck in 2015 that began with the 2017-18 campaign.

Nike has been an NBA partner since 1992 and a marketing partner of the WNBA since its 1997 debut.

“Since our league’s inception, Nike has committed to a shared vision for girls and women’s basketball,” WNBA commissioner Cathy Engelbert said.

“Our continued partnership is an opportunity to fortify avenues for development and enhance touch points across our dynamic fan base while globally showcasing the WNBA.”

Nike also extended its license agreement as an official partner of the NBA players union, the National Basketball Players Association.

“This partnership highlights the reach, influence and impact of our members, driving basketball fandom and inspiring millions of people around the world,” union executive director Andre Iguodala said.