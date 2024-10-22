NAIA baggage system upgrade soon

The private operator of Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) is replacing a 20-year-old baggage handling system after recent disruptions caused significant inconveniences for passengers.

The New NAIA Infrastructure Corp. (NNIC) said Tuesday it has procured a new, advanced system with additional redundancy measures to prevent future problems.

This decision follows recent baggage handling challenges faced by travelers at NAIA Terminal 3, which led to delays and disruptions for hundreds of passengers.

Cebu Pacific earlier reported that more than 800 passengers were affected by the malfunctioning system as of Tuesday afternoon.

The airline has activated a dedicated team to manage the situation and is working closely with NNIC to resolve the technical challenges as quickly as possible.

Affected passengers have the option of having their luggage delivered to their destinations or picking it up at the airport. Similar arrangements have been made for international travelers.

Meantime, AirAsia Philippines, which also operates flights from Terminal 3, acknowledged the ongoing issues but reported no delays in baggage handling.