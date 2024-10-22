Motorcycle thief nabbed

Operatives from the Parañaque City Police arrested a suspect on Sunday after he stole a motorcycle at Roxas Boulevard.

Initial reports disclosed that the incident happened around 1:10 a.m. while Tambo Police Sub-Station 2 was on mobile patrol. They spotted a 23-year-old woman — identified only as Chinie — signaling for assistance.

The woman told the police that an unidentified man, later identified as a 33-year-old alias Oliver, had threatened her with a firearm and stolen her motorcycle before fleeing the scene.

The officers pursued the suspect and, with Chinie’s assistance, located him on the stolen motorcycle. Responding officers successfully blocked and apprehended the suspect.

A search of the suspect revealed two sachets containing suspected shabu, weighing approximately 20 grams with a street value of P136,000.

The police officers also recovered a .45 caliber replica and the stolen black motorcycle.