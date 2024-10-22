MMDA braces for holiday vehicle influx

The Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) is gearing up for the expected increase in vehicular traffic during the upcoming Christmas season.

According to MMDA director for Traffic Enforcement Group Atty. Victor Nunez, the agency’s recent volume count on EDSA revealed that 421,000 vehicles traverse the 24-kilometer thoroughfare daily.

This number is anticipated to rise as people from nearby provinces flock to the National Capital Region for holiday shopping.

To mitigate traffic congestion, the MMDA has implemented several measures which include adjusting mall opening hours from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and suspending road works.

The Highway Patrol Group has also been tasked to assist in managing traffic flow along Commonwealth Avenue, Litex, and Tandang Sora in Quezon City.