Megaworld eyes P3-B from Forbes Town-inspired Palawan project

Megaworld Corp. plans to replicate the iconic Forbes Town in Bonifacio Global City with a new 12-story upscale residential condominium development in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

The project, named The Bellagio Palawan, will be located within the company’s Baytown Palawan township.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Tuesday, Megaworld announced it expects to generate around P3 billion in sales from The Bellagio Palawan, which is slated for completion by 2030.

The development will feature 188 smart home units, equipped with wireless systems that can be controlled remotely via a dedicated app. Each unit will have a balcony or lanai, with sizes ranging up to 109 square meters for three-bedroom suites.

“The Bellagio Palawan will serve as the gateway to Baytown Palawan. Once completed, it will become a vibrant lifestyle estate that will mirror the excitement of Forbes Town in BGC. We envision Baytown to be the ‘new lifestyle capital’ of Puerto Princesa City,” said Javier Romeo Abustan, Megaworld Palawan’s vice president of sales and marketing.

Hi-tech, green features

The building will incorporate advanced technology, including RFID access in the elevator lobby and 100 percent backup power for common areas. Units will also come with video-phone communication systems linked directly to the lobby reception and security concierge.

Sustainability is a key feature of The Bellagio Palawan, which will include bicycle parking, low-flow water fixtures, occupancy sensors in hallways, and energy-efficient equipment. The building will also have a sewage treatment plant, rainwater harvesting facility, and materials recovery facility.

Baytown Palawan, developed by Megaworld and its subsidiary Suntrust Properties, Inc., is a lifestyle estate along Puerto Princesa South Road. It will include residential condominiums, hotels, and commercial spaces.

Megaworld is also developing the 462-hectare Paragua Coastown ecotourism township in San Vicente, known for the Philippines’ longest beachline.