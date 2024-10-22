SUBSCRIBE NOW
WORLD

McDonald's linked to dozens of food poisonings, one death in US

The McDonald's logo is pictured in front of a store in Dearborn, Michigan on 17 October 2024.
The McDonald's logo is pictured in front of a store in Dearborn, Michigan on 17 October 2024.Charly TRIBALLEAU / AFP
Published on

While investigators have not yet pinpointed the exact ingredient causing the outbreak, they are focusing on slivered onions and beef patties -- both of which have been removed from restaurants in the affected states pending further investigation.

Quarter Pounder hamburgers in some states may be temporarily unavailable, added the CDC.

The agency advised those who consumed a Quarter Pounder and developed symptoms of E. coli poisoning -- such as diarrhea, a fever over 102 degrees Fahrenheit (38.9°C), and vomiting -- to seek medical attention. 

Symptoms typically begin three to four days after exposure, and most individuals recover within five to seven days without treatment. However, some cases can become severe and require hospitalization.

McDonald's did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The McDonald's logo is pictured in front of a store in Dearborn, Michigan on 17 October 2024.
Food more likely to get contaminated during rainy season — expert
US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)
McDonald's
E. coli poisoning

Latest Stories

No stories found.
logo
Daily Tribune
tribune.net.ph