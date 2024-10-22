Marcos to DILG: ensure peaceful, orderly 2025 polls

As preparations for the 2025 midterm elections intensify, President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. has instructed the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) to ensure peaceful and orderly polls.

This directive follows reports of violence in various parts of the country, although authorities have not yet confirmed if these incidents are election-related.

Interior Secretary Juanito Victor "Jonvic" Remulla announced that they are closely monitoring 38 election hotspots, with 27 of those located in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). Additionally, the DILG is paying close attention to Albuera, Leyte, where there have been reports of casualties.

Remulla stated that the DILG, the Commission on Elections (Comelec), the Department of National Defense, and the Philippine National Police will meet with President Marcos to further discuss security measures for the elections.

“We will have a special meeting for that on November 15 to discuss the contingencies on what must be done to ensure a safe and fair elections for everyone there,” he said.

Marcos also expressed his intention to engage with the leadership of BARMM as it prepares for its first regular election for the Bangsamoro Parliament. He emphasized the importance of consulting local leaders and families in the region to ensure a smooth electoral process.

"Let's also ask those who will be the leadership of BARMM. We can ask the chief minister what he thinks," he said.

"Same thing, we talk to the families. We talk to the families what they think. I'm interested to hear what they have to say. We have not consulted them about this yet," he added.