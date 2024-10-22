Marcos tells PCG: dialogue and cooperation ‘true essence of strength’

President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Tuesday honored the men and women of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on its 123rd Founding Anniversary.

In his speech, Marcos acknowledged PCG personnel as vigilant stewards of peace and order in Philippine waters, ensuring that the rule of law prevails at sea.

“In the face of tension, it is your calm resolve that prevents disputes from turning into conflicts, demonstrating to the world that embracing dialogue and cooperation is the true essence of strength,” he said.

“This is manifested as well by our awardees, to whom I express my gratitude and my deepest congratulations,” he added.

During the event, Marcos recognized 14 outstanding personnel who have demonstrated exceptional performance and commitment in carrying out their duties for the Coast Guard. According to the PCG, these individuals have consistently gone above and beyond their responsibilities in their roles.

Marcos said words and awards are “always never quite enough” to express appreciation for their unwavering commitment and tireless service.

Rule of Law in WPS

The Philippine Coast Guard serves as the government entity tasked with upholding the law of the sea in Philippine waters. Its most notable mission is safeguarding the Philippines’ rights in the West Philippine Sea amidst the presence of Chinese Militia Vessels and the Chinese Coast Guard.

In recent years, Beijing’s aggression in the West Philippine Sea has been evident through incidents of ship ramming and water cannon attacks on Philippine vessels and personnel.

Recently, the PCG’s largest vessel, the BRP Teresa Magbanua, was pulled out from Escoda Shoal after a five-month deployment. It had been deployed in response to reports of Chinese reclamation activities in the area. Magbanua was badly damaged in August after repeated ramming by Chinese Coast Guard vessels, which created a hole in its hull. The ship is currently docked for repairs.

China maintains its claim over the South China Sea, a vast body of water in which the Philippines has rights through the West Philippine Sea. In 2016, the Philippines won an arbitral ruling rejecting China's territorial claims in Philippine waters, which are considered part of the country's exclusive economic zone. Beijing has since rejected this ruling and maintained its claims.

Meanwhile, Marcos reaffirmed his administration's support for the PCG, vowing to aid efforts in improving the PCG fleet, as well as enhancing the country’s air assets to maintain domain awareness, weapons capability, and infrastructure development.

“This will boost your capacity to respond to any operations,” he emphasized. “Be assured you are never alone in carrying the weight of this mission,” he added.

In the same spirit, Marcos urged other concerned agencies to fulfill their mandates of ensuring the safety of life and property at sea, protecting the environment, and enforcing maritime laws.