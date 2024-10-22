Marcos hails PCG’s role in upholding peace

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday honored the men and women of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on its 123rd founding anniversary.

In his speech, Marcos noted that PCG personnel are the vigilant stewards of peace and order in Philippine waters which ensures that the rule of law prevails in the sea.

“In the face of tension, it is your calm resolve that prevents disputes from turning into conflicts, demonstrating to the world that embracing dialogue and cooperation is the true essence of strength,” he said.

“This is manifested as well by our awardees to whom I express my gratitude and my deepest congratulations,” he added.

During the event, Marcos recognized 14 outstanding personnel who have demonstrated exceptional performance and commitment in carrying out their duties for the Coast Guard.

According to the PCG, these individuals have consistently exceeded their responsibilities.

Marcos said words and awards are “always never quite enough” to express appreciation for their unwavering commitment and tireless service.

The Philippine Coast Guard serves as the government entity tasked with upholding the law of the sea in Philippine waters.

Its most notable mission is safeguarding the Philippines’ rights in the West Philippine Sea amid the presence of Chinese militia vessels and the Chinese Coast Guard.

In the last years, Beijing’s aggression in the West Philippine Sea has been felt through ship ramming and blasting of water cannons at Philippine vessels and personnel.

Recently, the PCG’s largest vessel in its fleet, the BRP Teresa Magbanua, was pulled out of Escoda Shoal after a five-month deployment. It was deployed to Escoda in response to reports of Chinese reclamation activities in the area.

The Magbanua was badly damaged last August after Chinese Coast Guard vessels repeatedly rammed it, creating a hole in its hull. It is currently docked for repairs.

China maintains its claim to the South China Sea, a vast body of water that includes areas also claimed by the Philippines through the WPS.

In 2016, the Philippines secured an arbitral ruling that rejected China’s territorial claims in waters considered part of the country’s exclusive economic zone.

Since then, Beijing has rejected this ruling and maintained its claims.

Meanwhile, Marcos reaffirmed his support for the PCG, vowing to back efforts to improve the PCG fleet and the country’s air assets to maintain domain awareness, weapons capability, and necessary infrastructure development.

“This will boost your capacity to respond to any operation,” he said.

“Be assured you are never alone in carrying the weight of this mission,” he added.