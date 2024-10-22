Malbon coming to BGC soon

Malbon, the lifestyle brand that blends fashion with the essence of golf, is set to open its largest store worldwide in the Philippines. The new location, spanning over half a city block, will be in Bonifacio Global City (BGC), Taguig, located at Shangri-La on 5th Avenue.
Founded in 2017 in Los Angeles by Stephen and Erica Malbon, the brand aims to make golf culture more accessible and appealing to a younger audience through its unique streetwear-inspired approach.
The brand frequently releases new collections and has collaborated with names such as Footjoy, Coca-Cola, Jimmy Choo, and Wu Tang Clan. With Erica Malbon being Filipina, there’s anticipation, too, for future Philippines-inspired designs.
Beyond apparel, Malbon’s Buckets Club offers a community for golfers, athletes, and creatives. Members enjoy early access to product launches, invitations to special events, and participation in golf events catering to all skill levels—from beginners to seasoned golfers.
The project also features a partnership with TKG Lifestyle, a local group known for innovative retail concepts, including brands like Gentle Monster and % Arabica. Their involvement hints at the flagship store offering a unique retail experience.
For updates, follow Malbon PH on Facebook and @malbon.ph on Instagram and TikTok.