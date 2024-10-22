Lady trader linked to trafficking collared

Operatives from the Parañaque City Police Detective Unit arrested a lady trader who was allegedly involved in human trafficking in an operation.

Initial reports disclosed that the suspect — identified as alias Anna, a 48-year-old businesswoman — was apprehended around 7 p.m. on 20 October in a food court compound located in Pelaez Street in Barangay San Dionisio.

She was collared by virtue of a Warrant of Arrest for two counts of Qualified Trafficking in Persons, in accordance with Section 6(D) in relation to Section 4(A) of Republic Act 9208, as amended by RA 10364.

The warrant was issued by Acting Presiding Judge Belen G. Salespara-Carasig of Branch 195 of the Regional Trial Court of Parañaque City on 30 June 2021. No bail was recommended. Authorities made the arrest after police confirmed the presence of the suspect who had been evading the law for several years.

SPD director PBGen. Bernard Relato Yang said the arrest of the suspect showed the persistent dedication of his men to fight human trafficking and maintain the safety and security of the community.