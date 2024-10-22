Labubu mania sweeps the Philippines: Celebrities can’t get enough of these whimsical toys

A new collectible craze has taken the Philippines by storm, with local celebrities leading the charge. Labubu, a character from Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung’s “The Monsters” series, has become the must-have accessory among Filipino stars.
Fashionable fans
Actress and fashion icon Heart Evangelista, known for her global Fashion Week appearances, has joined the trend. She’s often spotted with Labubu plush pendants as keychains on her luxury bags, adding a quirky touch to her stylish ensembles.
Marian Rivera, another celebrity enthusiast, collects various Labubu sizes, from small plush pendants to large Mega Labubu figures. She’s also a fan of other Pop Mart collectibles, including Molly and Skullpanda.
Celebrity sightings
Vice Ganda showcased six Labubu pieces on her luxury bag during It’s Showtime, affectionately calling them her “babies.”
Ruffa Gutierrez and her mom Annabelle Rama flaunted their Labubu and Pop Mart collection on Instagram.
Global phenomenon
Labubu’s popularity extends beyond the Philippines. The toy made an appearance at Milan Fashion Week in January 2024 and was featured in a viral post by Blackpink’s Lisa in April.
The story behind labubu
Kasing Lung created Labubu in 2015, drawing inspiration from Nordic fairy tales. The characters in The Monsters series are modeled after mythical creatures.
Get your labubu fix
Popmart’s official website offers Labubu for sale, priced from P900 to P51,000, depending on size.
Meanwhile, Pop Mart is opening ita first PH store at SM MOA on 2 November.