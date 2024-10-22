Labubu mania sweeps the Philippines: Celebrities can’t get enough of these whimsical toys

A new collectible craze has taken the Philippines by storm, with local celebrities leading the charge. Labubu, a character from Hong Kong-born artist Kasing Lung’s “The Monsters” series, has become the must-have accessory among Filipino stars.

Fashionable fans

Actress and fashion icon Heart Evangelista, known for her global Fashion Week appearances, has joined the trend. She’s often spotted with Labubu plush pendants as keychains on her luxury bags, adding a quirky touch to her stylish ensembles.

Marian Rivera, another celebrity enthusiast, collects various Labubu sizes, from small plush pendants to large Mega Labubu figures. She’s also a fan of other Pop Mart collectibles, including Molly and Skullpanda.