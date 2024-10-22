Kris Aquino, may bagong show

Itsinika ni Kris Aquino na may bago siyang show na ipalalabas bago matapos ang 2024.

Sa kanyng Instagram ibinida ni Kris ang kanyang bagong show.

“Sabi nyo, you miss watching me. I want to thank my former ABS-CBN bosses for allowing Jasmin and Darla to work with me on a show which will launch before 2024 ends,” say niya.

Hindi na nagbigay ng anumang detalye si Kris about her new show.

“Secret muna yung concept, but you will get to see my present day journey and as much as possible the reality of Kris, Bimb, and my “through the years” best friends (my extended family) and definitely my team of doctors who are now among my most trusted friends,” dagdag niyang chika.

Nagpahaging din si Kris na possible siyang ikasal sa kanyang boyfriend na doctor na si Michael.

“Apologies, but until my groom and i exchange vows, in that very small wedding (but surely not held outdoors) i’m choosing to keep my relationship private. Ibalato nyo na sa kin yun. Invited naman kayong lahat if and when sa kasal,” say niya.

Marami naman ang na-happy sa post ni Kris.

“Hoping and pray na mag tuloy tuloy na recovery mo Miss Kris. Miss you in TV screen at yong style na mala Ophra Winfrey straight forward o direct to the point na pag iinterview sa mga guest at kanilang latest scandal at sa mga pulitiko ng Pinas. Also hoping na maging long time o habang buhay na ang happines mo sa love life mo.”

“Way to go idol you deserve happiness and be loved again for the rest of your life, good luck to you both.”

Team Vice handa na sa “Magpasikat”

Handang-handa na ang Team Vice na magpasabog at humataw sa Magpasikat segment ng “It’s Showtime” kasama sina Karylle at Ryan Bang.

“What a gift to be groupmates with Vicey and Ryan! Tomorrow is something from the bottom of our hearts. All to celebrate the love we share...in the show where our worlds collide & our hearts thrive. TYL. Please bless us all. Magpasikat begins tomorrow with our group!” say ni Karylle sa kanyang Instagram post.

This week na naglalaban ang grupo ng “It’s Showtime” host to celebrate the 15th anniversary ng noontime show.