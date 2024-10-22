Kris Aquino hints at new show and wedding

More than just giving an update on her health, Kris Aquino revealed she’s making a comeback on television and hinted that wedding bells might ring soon.
Aquino made the revelation on her Instagram page.
“Sabi nyo (You said), you miss watching me. I want to thank my former ABS-CBN bosses for allowing Jasmin and Darla to work with me on a show that will launch before 2024 ends,” she said.
Aquino did not provide any details about her forthcoming show, but it can be inferred that it will take a reality format.
“Secret muna yung concept, but you will get to see my present-day journey and, as much as possible, the reality of Kris, Bimb my ‘through-the-years’ best friends (my extended family) and definitely my team of doctors, who are now among my most trusted friends,” she related.
Aquino also asked her fans and followers for forgiveness for not providing details about her romance with surgeon Michael Padlan.
“Apologies, but until my groom and I exchange vows, in that very small wedding (which surely won’t be held outdoors), I’m choosing to keep my relationship private. Ibalato nyo na sa kin yun (Just give it to me). Invited naman kayong lahat (You will all be invited) if and when sa kasal (the wedding happens),” she said.
In her post, Aquino revealed that the cancer scare she was so worried about is no longer happening, as her doctor told her she’s cancer-free.
Jodi Sta. Maria shows rigorous training for ‘Lavender Fields’
Taking on a very physical role in Lavender Fields, Jodi Sta. Maria shared on Instagram the martial arts training she underwent to effectively portray her character.
The short video showed the physical preparations the actress made for the intense fight scenes, even incorporating some weapons into her stunts.
“Sometimes I tell myself, ‘Bakit ko ba kasi tinanggap ito (Why did I accept this)? Ang hirap pala ng action serye (Doing an action series is difficult). But this is also the reason I accepted this project in the first place. Labas siya ng comfort zone ko (It’s out of my comfort zone)!” she said.
“Challenging, yes, but no pain, no gain. Every role demands full commitment. Every punch, every fall, every stunt requires hours and hours of dedication and discipline. It’s not easy, but it’s definitely worth it. I am glad I gave it a try,” she added, thanking “the village, plus Coach Larry and Kuya Marol for their patience in preparing me for all the fight scenes in Lavender.”
Maris Racal cries over Vice Ganda, Ryan Bang and Karylle’s ‘Magpasikat’ performance
Incognito actress Maris Racal couldn't help but cry after watching the Magpasikat performances of Vice Ganda, Ryan Bang and Karylle on It’s Showtime last Monday, 21 October.
“What a beautiful performance and message, Meme @vicegandako! I can’t stop crying,” Maris said on her X (formerly Twitter) account.
One of the most applauded numbers that made the audience teary-eyed was the appearance of an OFW who had not seen her family for six years.
Team ViceRyLle’s performance centered on hope and also featured two-time Paris Olympics gold medalist Carlos Yulo.