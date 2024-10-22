Kris Aquino hints at new show and wedding

More than just giving an update on her health, Kris Aquino revealed she’s making a comeback on television and hinted that wedding bells might ring soon.

Aquino made the revelation on her Instagram page.

“Sabi nyo (You said), you miss watching me. I want to thank my former ABS-CBN bosses for allowing Jasmin and Darla to work with me on a show that will launch before 2024 ends,” she said.

Aquino did not provide any details about her forthcoming show, but it can be inferred that it will take a reality format.

“Secret muna yung concept, but you will get to see my present-day journey and, as much as possible, the reality of Kris, Bimb my ‘through-the-years’ best friends (my extended family) and definitely my team of doctors, who are now among my most trusted friends,” she related.