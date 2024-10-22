Jose Rizal monument in Seattle vandalized

Dr. Jose Rizal Park on Beacon Hill in Seattle, Washington was vandalized over the weekend.

The monument is one of the five parks in the United States named after the Filipino hero.

Tess Guerzon-Cabrera of the Rizal Park and Bridge Preservation Society said she is "heartbroken" after someone ripped out the bronze plaques that were bolted and glued to the rock below Jose Rizal's bust.

"I felt really disheartened that this happened because this park has been here since the '70s," Guerzon-Cabrera told King 5 Seattle.

"It was dedicated to the Filipino community and named [after] Dr. Jose Rizal," she added.

Guerzon-Cabrera's mother, Zanaida, immigrated from the Philippines to Seattle in the 1960s and was instrumental in naming the park and securing funding for the memorial.

"My mom and I went to the Philippines and met with the artist and contracted him, and did all the paperwork to get this bust here in Seattle," Guerzon-Cabrera recalled.

Guerzon-Cabrera said she has already filed police reports in the hopes that someone could provide information about those responsible.

"This is making it as a statement because this park actually needs help," she added.

North West Asian Weekly reported that concerns about the safety of the park have been growing due to an increase in crime and gang activity, particularly at night, as well as ongoing issues with homelessness due to the park's proximity to a nearby area known as "the jungle."

The park also features a mosaic mural titled "East and West" by the late Val Laigo, a Filipino-American Seattle University art professor.