Japan Foreign Minister’s commendation awarded to Dr. Fernando C. Sanchez Jr.

On 22 October 2024, Japanese Ambassador to the Philippines ENDO Kazuya hosted a ceremony to present the Foreign Minister's Commendation to Dr. Fernando C. Sanchez Jr., professor and former Chancellor of the University of the Philippines Los Baños (UPLB), for his contributions to promoting agricultural academic exchanges between Japan and the Philippines.

The ceremony was attended by Mr. Alfredo Pascual, former Secretary of the Department of Trade and Industry and former University of the Philippines (UP) President, UP President Atty. Angelo Jimenez, other officials and members of the University of the Philippines, as well as friends and family of Dr. Sanchez.

In his speech, Ambassador Endo praised Dr. Sanchez's remarkable achievements and commitment to strengthening bilateral ties through agricultural, academic, and cultural exchanges. He also highlighted Dr. Sanchez's design of the Centennial Marker for Dr. Jose Rizal in Hibiya Park, Tokyo, drawing on his experience as a landscape horticulturist.

Ambassador Endo further commended Dr. Sanchez for his pivotal role in establishing the Nagoya University Asian Satellite Campus in UPLB, which facilitated the expansion of the university's linkages with other Japanese universities, including Tokyo University of Agriculture, Hokkaido University, Kyoto University, and Nagasaki University.

In response, Dr. Sanchez, a former Japanese Government (MEXT) scholar, expressed his gratitude to Japan for the award and his anticipation of continued cultural and academic collaborations between the two countries.

The Government of Japan extends its sincere congratulations to Dr. Fernando C. Sanchez Jr. for his unwavering dedication and invaluable contributions. The Foreign Minister's Commendation is a testament to Dr. Sanchez's significant efforts in strengthening the Japan-Philippines bilateral relationship.