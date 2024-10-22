Israelis urge ceasefire to save Gaza hostages as Blinken visits Tel Aviv

The ongoing visit of U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to Israel has intensified calls from both Israeli citizens and families of hostages for a ceasefire, as they hope to secure the release of loved ones held by Hamas in Gaza. Amid the chaos of the conflict, many believe that halting the war may be the only way to ensure their safe return.

Protests outside Blinken’s hotel in Tel Aviv have seen demonstrators, including families of Israeli and U.S. hostages, urging U.S. intervention. The protesters expressed strong support for Blinken’s diplomatic efforts, chanting "Stop the war now" and calling for immediate action to bring their children home. They are asking the U.S. to influence the Israeli government to prioritize the hostages' release, even if that means agreeing to a ceasefire.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has acknowledged the significance of this issue, especially following the recent killing of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar, which some hope will open up opportunities for negotiations regarding the hostages. However, as Netanyahu continues to discuss post-war governance with Blinken, the Israeli public remains divided. Some fear that continuing the conflict could jeopardize hostages’ lives, while others believe the military campaign must press on to ensure Israel's security.

With Blinken urging Israel to allow more humanitarian aid into Gaza and push for a truce, the situation has become a test of how much influence the U.S. can exert on its ally. For the families, the priority is clear: they want their loved ones back, and they are counting on the U.S. to convince Israel to make a deal, as they chant, "We trust your nation, please take action."

Amid mounting public pressure, Blinken's visit highlights growing frustration among Israeli citizens who are desperate for a ceasefire to secure the safe return of hostages. For many, the war has become a secondary issue, with families emphasizing that their priority is reuniting with loved ones held in Gaza. 'The only way forward is peace,' one protester said, holding a sign that read, 'Stop the war, bring them home.'

(Sources: Agence France-Presse, NTD News, Reuters)