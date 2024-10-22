‘I’m game’: Sara dares solons to take tests, too

Vice President Sara Duterte has agreed to undergo a neuropsychiatric examination but she challenged lawmakers to take drug tests.

“I have no problem with that [neuropsychiatric exam], I’m game. Let’s make this an election issue,” Duterte said in an interview during the 50th Philippine Business Conference and Expo, organized by the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry at the Marriott Hotel in Pasay City on Tuesday.

Duterte issued the challenge after members of the “young guns” bloc in the House of Representatives called for her to undergo a psychological examination following her recent comments about imagining cutting off President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s head and exhuming the remains of his father and throwing them into the sea.

“All members of the young guns and all congressional candidates should undergo drug tests,” she said.

Duterte said she was willing to undergo a neuropsychiatric examination and a drug test.

“So I’m going to do two tests because they said I’m unstable. But in return, I see them as unstable too,” she said.

“They will attack, and when the one they attack answers, they get angry and call it unstable. For me, they are unstable too. Why are you attacking me?” the Vice President said.

As a voter, Duterte said she would ask the candidates for Congress in her district — the first district of Davao City — to take a drug test.

“As a voter, I demand that Margarita Nograles and Paolo Duterte undergo drug tests,” she said.

Duterte called on the Philippine Medical Association and the Philippine Psychiatric Association to set guidelines for all politicians to undergo a psychological examination.

“We need an independent third party to do the drug testing. It should be a hair follicle test, that is why we are asking the help of the Philippine Medical Association to set the guidelines,” Duterte said.

She said the drug tests must be done immediately.

“So we should all undergo drug tests right now. I will also undergo a neuropsychiatric test,” she said.

According to the Vice President, this is not the first time she will undergo a neuropsychiatric examination.

“I have already undergone two neuropsychiatric exams — when I applied as a PAO lawyer and in a court case,” she said.

Duterte said she was being attacked by her political enemies because they had never seen a politician like her who is not afraid to oppose the administration.

“They have never seen a politician with nothing to lose. I am not like them, and the tendency is that they will call you crazy,” she said.

“I am not desperate, I am the Vice President of the Philippines. So what should I be desperate for?”

Duterte said it was her political opponents who pushed her and forced her to speak out because they didn’t stop attacking her.

“They are attacking me, and when I speak, they get angry with me. They are gaslighting me,” she said.