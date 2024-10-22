Heart and head

Heart Evangelista, facing the curious horde of entertainment journalists and vloggadocia at the launch of her new reality show Heart World on GMA 7, could not help but shed a few tears while answering a question on the so-called Fashion Week war between her and Miss Universe Pia Wurtzbach.

The ever-ethereal looking Heart, who undoubtedly can make a sackcloth look chic, is no stranger to emotional “terrorism.” In her life, she had faced a number of heart-wrenching issues that seemed to sap the joy out of her eyes.

In her youth, Heart was a precocious-looking girly girl who simply loved fashion. That had been obvious from the beginning. Yet as her star began to rise and her private life became fodder for talk, we became privy to her personal struggles, from her relationship with her parents to her marital travails. Through it all, the actress quietly pursued her passion, and became a known artist and style icon on the global scale.

Of course, not everything could be a bed of roses. At some point, with more Filipino personalities gaining attention in the same space, Heart found herself in a so-called “feud” with the beauty queen.

It all boiled down to the people around them, Heart basically implied during the recent media con.

Asked if her former glam team — who are now with Pia — will be included in her upcoming reality show, she said, “Well, most definitely, my past is part of my story. So, as much as possible, I will show everything in Heart World. And I guess, really, truly, the moral lesson for me…I consider myself medyo beterana sa industriya (sort of a veteran in the industry) because I’ve been here for almost 27 years. It’s a long time for me. I’ve been through a lot.”

“But it’s the people that she chose to surround herself with for specific reasons that makes this whole thing problematic,” she said.

In the reports that followed, Heart was quoted as saying that it’s important to be “truly careful” of “emotional terrorists” who seemingly are out to destroy someone’s life.

“I’ve met different kinds of people. Some stay, some go. But you have to truly be careful of whom you trust and whom you freely give your heart away to because sometimes, may makakapasok na (there may enter) emotional terrorists that are there to kill and destroy your life. You have to be wary of that,” she said.

“I just want everybody to be OK, that’s all, honestly. It’s time for us to sincerely move forward. It is what it is. And everybody should just be happy,” Heart added.

This showbiz buzz, while it may seem trivial compared to the goings-on involving Chinese aggressions and alleged infiltrations, somehow points out how we can fall so easily when we let emotions rule.

The latest news has been filled with celebrity deaths, mostly from imbibing drugs and alcohol beyond the body’s limits, for one.

Then there has been the verbal vomit we have had the displeasure of witnessing from the second highest leader of the land. This display of ill control has led politicians and pundits to weigh in, commenting on the mental capacity of the person in question.

Yet, one may ask, should you look around and wonder about the people you have surrounded yourself with, and try to figure out the message the universe is telling you?