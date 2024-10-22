Green Heat eyes P2B solar projects as demand for clean energy soars

Fueled by growing demand among eco-conscious enterprises and households, Green Heat Corp., a provider of solar power solutions and installations, is bullish on expanding its installed solar rooftop capacity by more than double in the medium term.

During a press briefing on Tuesday, Green Heat Managing Director Glenn Tong announced that the company, along with its residential arm called GreenDot, plans to secure P2 billion worth of projects in the next 18 months.

Tong said that Green Heat is currently in discussions with “several different clients,” primarily large enterprises involved in data centers, floating solar power generation, and retail.

“The target for the next 18 months is an additional 100 megawatts (MW) of installed capacity,” he said.

Currently, the company has around 40 to 50 MW of installed capacity.

Tong noted that the pandemic has prompted a surge in demand for solar rooftop installations to save up on long-term electricity expenses while promoting energy independence and environmental awareness.

Since 2020, at the peak of the pandemic lockdowns, Green Heat has installed over 45 systems, totaling 17.79 MW, for businesses such as SM, Landers Superstores, and Wilcon Depot.

Meanwhile, GreenDot has completed an additional 45 installations for residences across the country, also totaling another 17.79 MW.

"We are committed to addressing this demand for clean energy. It has always been our mandate to contribute to the global drive towards Net Zero carbon emissions," Tong said. "We now have new services and technologies that make solar PV systems more efficient, allowing owners to enjoy the benefits of renewable energy for a much longer period,”