Gov't enhance efforts to conserve marine biodiversity

The Philippine government is intensifying its efforts to conserve marine biodiversity, particularly in the face of growing threats in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).
Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Commander Robert Patrimonio of the Maritime Security Law Enforcement stated that environmental concerns are currently taking place in the contested waters.
“This includes our overfishing, giant clam harvesting, and destruction and degradation of coral reefs,” he said during the first “Blue Talks” conference “Strengthening Collaboration for Sustainable Ocean Biodiversity Conservation,” held on October 16 at Taguig City.
The PCG’s underwater survey in parts of the WPS, specifically at Rosul Reef and Escoda Shoal, revealed alarming environmental conditions.
Rosul Reef was void of any living organisms, while Escoda Shoal exhibited a noticeable color contrast between its exposed sandbar and the section submerged during low tide. Both areas showed signs of a severely damaged marine ecosystem, with minimal to no presence of any life forms.
“It is not impossible that the other parts of the West Philippine Sea are experiencing the same destruction and deterioration,” Patrimonio added.
One of the key focuses of the forum was the importance of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) in safeguarding the country’s rich marine biodiversity.
Dr. Hazel Arceo, Associate Professor at the University of the Philippines-Cebu, emphasized that “MPAs serve as vital tools in addressing both ecological and socio-economic challenges.”
In her speech, she explained that MPAs provide resilience against global environmental threats such as climate change by protecting critical habitats and maintaining biodiversity.
These MPAs form the backbone of the Philippines’ marine conservation efforts. Many MPAs, however, still face difficulties with funding, enforcement, and the non-interoperability of systems between local and national governments.
Dr. Arceo said that strengthening these systems and enhancing local capacities for MPA management is important in ensuring the long-term success of these conservation areas.
She added that the MPAs cannot be stand-alone strategies; they must be integrated into a larger framework of sustainable ocean management to be truly effective in the long term.
In terms of policies, the country has already made significant progress in marine conservation through policies such as the National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS) Act of 1992, providing the legal framework for establishing protected areas for conservation and sustainable use.
Marine Protected Areas such as the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, and the Apo Island Marine Reserve are models for successful marine conservation under this law. In addition, the Local Government Code of 1991 granted local government units (LGUs) autonomy in managing their coastal zones, empowering communities to establish over 1,800 locally managed MPAs across the country.
Dr. Arceo noted, “Collaboration among different sectors is essential. The development of a national MPA database is an exciting step towards improving how we manage and protect these crucial ecosystems.”
The upcoming UN Ocean Conference in 2025 presents a key opportunity for the Philippines to showcase its marine conservation achievements on the global stage.