Gov't enhance efforts to conserve marine biodiversity

The Philippine government is intensifying its efforts to conserve marine biodiversity, particularly in the face of growing threats in the West Philippine Sea (WPS).

Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) Commander Robert Patrimonio of the Maritime Security Law Enforcement stated that environmental concerns are currently taking place in the contested waters.

“This includes our overfishing, giant clam harvesting, and destruction and degradation of coral reefs,” he said during the first “Blue Talks” conference “Strengthening Collaboration for Sustainable Ocean Biodiversity Conservation,” held on October 16 at Taguig City.

The PCG’s underwater survey in parts of the WPS, specifically at Rosul Reef and Escoda Shoal, revealed alarming environmental conditions.

Rosul Reef was void of any living organisms, while Escoda Shoal exhibited a noticeable color contrast between its exposed sandbar and the section submerged during low tide. Both areas showed signs of a severely damaged marine ecosystem, with minimal to no presence of any life forms.

“It is not impossible that the other parts of the West Philippine Sea are experiencing the same destruction and deterioration,” Patrimonio added.

One of the key focuses of the forum was the importance of Marine Protected Areas (MPAs) in safeguarding the country’s rich marine biodiversity.

Dr. Hazel Arceo, Associate Professor at the University of the Philippines-Cebu, emphasized that “MPAs serve as vital tools in addressing both ecological and socio-economic challenges.”

In her speech, she explained that MPAs provide resilience against global environmental threats such as climate change by protecting critical habitats and maintaining biodiversity.