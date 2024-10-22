Go continues palugaw at Malasakit Centers

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go has extended his feeding program to hospitals with Malasakit Centers, aiming to assist indigent patients and their families during medical treatment.

The initiative, which Go initiated after witnessing many patients struggle to afford meals during their hospital stay, provides free food to ease the financial strain on those dealing with significant medical challenges.

The Malasakit Centers, established to streamline medical assistance from various government agencies, have proven effective in supporting poor Filipinos seeking health services. Now, with the addition of the feeding program, Senator Go reinforces his commitment to help avoid hunger while in the hospital.

From 16 to 19 October, Go’s Malasakit Team spearheaded various feeding programs in hospitals, including Veterans Memorial Medical Center and Novaliches District Hospital, both in Quezon City; Valenzuela City Emergency Hospital and Valenzuela Medical Center, both in Valenzuela City; Southern Tagalog Regional Hospital in Bacoor City, Cavite; and Las Piñas General Hospital.

There were also feeding initiatives at Ilocos Sur Provincial Hospital Gabriela Silang in Vigan City, Ilocos Sur; Mariano Marcos Memorial Hospital and Medical Center in Batac, and Governor Roque B. Ablan Sr. Memorial Hospital in Laoag City, both in Ilocos Norte.