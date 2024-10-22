German feast with Spanish flair

Casino Español de Cebu recently celebrated its annual Oktoberfest, attracting members and guests to a lively evening.
Attendees enjoyed refreshing, cold San Miguel beer served by attentive staff, alongside a diverse spread of German cuisine, including sausages, hams, salads and mashed potatoes. Each table had a generous serving of the famous Bavarian pork knuckles with sauerkraut.
A variety of mustards and condiments complimented the dishes with apple strudel being a standout dessert.
The event was well-organized by a dedicated team led by hands-on general manager Anton Sloot. The stalwart club officers led by president Andre Borromeo, vice president Javi Sala, house chairman Eduard Loop and director for cultural affairs Dino Diez were in attendance to show support to Casino Español’s much awaited festivities.
The clubs Oktoberfest celebration stood out due to its unique blend of Spanish and German cultural elements. Unlike typical Oktoberfests, it emphasized community spirit and camaraderie among members, fostering a familial atmosphere.
The club’s long-standing history enriched the experience as members enjoyed personalized service from staff who know their preferences well. This combination of cultural heritage, culinary excellence and community engagement makes it a distinctive celebration.
The creative culinary team led by executive chef Rico Villarante and senior sous chef Engelen Pimentel played significant roles in the event’s preparations, ensuring a memorable and fun experience for one and all.