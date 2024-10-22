German feast with Spanish flair

Casino Español de Cebu recently celebrated its annual Oktoberfest, attracting members and guests to a lively evening.

Attendees enjoyed refreshing, cold San Miguel beer served by attentive staff, alongside a diverse spread of German cuisine, including sausages, hams, salads and mashed potatoes. Each table had a generous serving of the famous Bavarian pork knuckles with sauerkraut.

A variety of mustards and condiments complimented the dishes with apple strudel being a standout dessert.