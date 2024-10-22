GCash CEO Martha Sazon lands on ‘Fortune's 100 Most Powerful Women Asia 2024’

For playing a central role in financially empowering millions of Filipinos wherever they are, GCash, a leading finance super app in the Philippines, continues to make big waves in the global fintech industry under its president and CEO Martha Sazon, who has been recognized on Fortune's prestigious list of “100 Most Powerful Women Asia 2024.”

Appointed as GCash CEO during the height of the (COVID-19) pandemic, Sazon has championed customer-centricity, transforming GCash into a vital lifeline for many Filipinos.

GCash has become the Philippines’ first and only $5 billion unicorn, tripling its pre-pandemic user base to over 90 million Filipinos in 2023, and is now a household name across the nation. With financial inclusion at its core, GCash continues to provide accessible and affordable financial services that help millions of Filipinos thrive every day.

Under Sazon’s helm, GCash achieved exponential growth and innovation. With the help of GCash, the banked population of the Philippines has increased from 29 percent pre-pandemic to 65 percent in 2022. Now, millions of GCash users benefit from finally being able to do what they were unable to do in the past—save, invest, get insurance easily, and get fair loans.

Notably, GSave enables one in four banked Filipinos to easily set up deposit accounts through its in-app savings feature. GFunds allows users to invest in local and global funds for as little as P50 (~$1). Currently, 75 percent of the country’s Unit Investment Trust Funds (UITFs) is coursed through GCash and it has sold over 23 million insurance policies via its GInsure feature – significantly increasing access to insurance. GCash, through its lending arm Fuse, disbursed over $2.75 billion in loans to 5.4 million unique borrowers, with 2 out of 3 borrowers being women, from lower socio-economic classes, or located outside Metro Manila.