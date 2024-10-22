Fury of power

Sara Duterte is filled with incandescent rage. Her recent public statements and demeanor come across as irrational and nonsensical. What we are seeing is a woman who feels deeply hurt, believing the Marcoses manipulated her to regain power in the last elections and ultimately betrayed her trust.

Sara’s role as Vice President requires her to be prepared to assume the presidency if needed.

However, her comments about disturbing the late President’s resting place and casting his remains into the West Philippine Sea are not just distasteful; they verge on indecency. We must always show respect for the deceased, regardless of their actions in life.

Sara does not believe in the President’s leadership and considers herself the only true leader. Whether her controversial statements were uttered in jest or out of spite, she sounds more like a woman scorned than a statesperson. One should respect the office, if not the person.

I have always respected strong women, but I do not appreciate erratic behavior, which some may mistakenly attribute to being female. Such behavior is a character flaw, particularly for someone of Sara’s stature. The fact that the President himself chose not to comment on her actions speaks volumes about the President’s sobriety and the extent of their estrangement.

Sara urgently needs to revamp her public relations team, discarding those who treat her like a petulant child. However, I doubt if she even listens to her PR advisor if she has one. I would not be surprised if her favorable rating in surveys starts declining even before the 2028 elections.

I first and last saw Sara at the Narsan Building in Quezon City three years ago. The building’s owner, former Undersecretary Narciso “Jun” Santiago, offered it as one of her campaign headquarters. While there, she struck me as sweet, simple, and polite. I was told that Sara, the late Sen. Miriam Defensor-Santiago, and her husband, Narciso “Jun” Santiago, were close friends. Unfortunately, Miriam has passed away; she would have had valuable advice for Sara on how to be charming yet sharp-witted.

During the congressional hearings, inquiries regarding her office’s budget as Vice President and the management of confidential funds from her time as Education Secretary left her visibly unsettled. She perceived the probing questions as an insult, feeling that her position as the second-highest official in the country should have afforded her more respect. This feeling of being unfairly scrutinized began weighing heavily on her, potentially impacting her demeanor and overall character.

Unexpectedly, Sara discovers freedom and companionship on social media, especially on TikTok, connecting with the same netizens who mock her “shimenet” vocabulary.

Social media engagement can be risky, as interactions can quickly shape public opinion. Erratic behavior or controversial statements can lead to misunderstandings or amplify negative perceptions about her fitness.

As a prominent political figure, her posts can be scrutinized and may have implications for her political career or the broader administration. Any controversial statement could be used against her or members of her family.

Social media can be a breeding ground for polarized opinions. Engaging frequently might alienate certain groups or provoke strong reactions from opponents.

If her social media behavior is viewed as erratic or inappropriate, it may overshadow her political achievements and shift the focus to her character rather than her policies or initiatives.

Two conflicting parties who swear to love their country should set aside their differences and move forward constructively, thereby minimizing the political drama that has dominated recent events.

The shift would allow the public to move away from political tensions and return to enjoying regular TV programming, such as real soap operas that bring entertainment and light-heartedness to their lives.

For feedback, text to 09451450681 or email at cynchdb@gmail.com.